Markstrom has been named Sunday's home starter versus the Flames, NHL.com reports.

The Flames were shut out by the Predators in Calgary on Saturday, and they're just 3-5-2 with three straight losses in the past 10 games. Markstrom faced this team Nov. 7, earning the 'W' after kicking aside 29 of 32 shots. His peripheral numbers (2.57 GAA and .912 save percentage) probably don't enthrall fantasy owners, but Sunday's daily slate only features four games and the Swede could be a popular play based on his robust .923 save mark in the comforts of Rogers Arena.