Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Does everything but win
Markstrom made 43 saves on 45 shots, but fell 3-2 in a shootout to the Avalanche on Wednesday.
Markstrom was a big reason why the Canucks got one point out of the contest, with Josh Leivo's third-period equalizer being the other. Markstrom's record slips to 23-18-8 with a 2.71 GAA and a .913 save percentage this season. Expect Thatcher Demko to return to the crease Thursday in Arizona.
