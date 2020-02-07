Markstrom made 33 saves in a 4-2 loss to Minnesota on Thursday.

Markstrom was in a 3-0 hole by the end of the first period and ultimately dropped his second straight road start. On the bright side, he drew the primary assist -- his first helper of the year -- on J.T. Miller's second-period power-play goal. Markstrom, who has only four losses since Christmas, will try getting back into the win column Saturday against Calgary.