Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Downed by desert dogs
Markstrom played well with 35 saves on 38 shots, but still took the loss in overtime as the Canucks fell 3-2 to the Coyotes on Thursday.
Markstrom held a lead into the third period, but the Coyotes found their way in the final frame and won the contest two minutes into overtime. Markstrom's record fell to 22-17-7 with a 2.78 GAA and a .911 save percentage. Markstrom will continue to receive the bulk of the starts in the Canucks' crease.
