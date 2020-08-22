Markstrom yielded two goals on 36 shots in a 6-2 win over the Blues in Game 6.

The Canucks' offense came out flying and gave Markstrom a four-goal cushion to work with halfway through the game. He allowed a pair to Jaden Schwartz in the third period, but the result was never in danger. Markstrom allowed 16 goals in six games versus the Blues, posting a .930 save percentage on 229 shots in the series. Expect the Swede to control the crease once again in Game 1 versus the Golden Knights.