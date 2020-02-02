Markstrom stopped 34 shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Islanders.

The 30-year-old was by far the busier of the two netminders, but Markstrom almost won the game in regulation before the Isles found an equalizer inside the final minute with Thomas Greiss on the bench. Fortunately for the Canucks, Quinn Hughes fired home the winner 42 seconds into OT. Markstrom is now 11-2-0 over his last 13 starts, and on the season he sports a 2.70 GAA and .917 save percentage.