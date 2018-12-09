Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Draws start against Blues
Markstrom will tend the twine in Sunday's game versus the Blues, Jeff Paterson of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.
Markstrom is coming off an encouraging win over the Predators where he steered away 26 of 29 shots. That's still just a .897 save percentage but against a top opponent. The Blues are on the other end of the spectrum, as they've struggled lately and scored just four goals in the last three games. He'll be a cheap option in daily fantasy leagues but carries a fair share of risk as well.
