Markstrom will protect the crease in Sunday's contest against the Golden Knights.

Despite a 4-5-3 record in February, Markstrom had a fairly impressive month. He posted a 2.31 GAA and .930 save percentage in 12 appearances, including a 29-save shutout against Anaheim. The 29-year-old will continue getting a large share of the work with Thatcher Demko filling in on rare occasions.