Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Draws start in Vegas
Markstrom will protect the crease in Sunday's contest against the Golden Knights.
Despite a 4-5-3 record in February, Markstrom had a fairly impressive month. He posted a 2.31 GAA and .930 save percentage in 12 appearances, including a 29-save shutout against Anaheim. The 29-year-old will continue getting a large share of the work with Thatcher Demko filling in on rare occasions.
More News
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Does everything but win•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Starting in Colorado•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Blanks Ducks•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Slated to start Monday•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Surrenders three goals in loss•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Will be put to work Saturday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...