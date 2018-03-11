Markstrom will guard the cage versus Arizona on Sunday, Jeff Paterson of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.

After coming back from his undisclosed injury Feb. 23, Markstrom has been in top form posting a .922 save percentage in seven games, but unfortunately Vancouver's offense has only delivered him two wins during the span. The 28-year-old should be fully recovered from the illness he caught Thursday, and with Arizona ranking 30th in the NHL for goals scored per game (2.4), it wouldn't be surprising to see Markstrom pick up where he left off after serving as the backup Friday.