Markstrom allowed three goals on 29 shots during Monday's 3-2 loss to Detroit.

Markstrom allowed two goals or fewer in each of his previous six outings for a .935 save percentage and 1.71 GAA, so a mediocre showing was likely to come sooner than later. However, it's clear that the 27-year-old Swede is locked in as the No. 1 goalie for the Canucks, and there aren't many fantasy settings where he shouldn't be owned. If owners are selective with his matchups, Markstrom has the potential to be a solid asset. Don't forget, it wasn't long ago that he was considered an elite prospect. The 6-foot-6 netminder is quick and could finally be coming into his own at the highest level.