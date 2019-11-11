Markstrom allowed a pair of goals Sunday, making 25 saves in a 2-1 loss to New Jersey.

The Swedish-born netminder was solid against the Devils, but a loss moves Markstrom's record to 5-4-3 and keeps him winless in four November starts. The 29-year-old remains a solid play in all formats, but expect Thatcher Demko to see more starts if the Swede' winless ways continue.