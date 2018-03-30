Markstrom stopped 35 of 36 shots in Thursday's win over the Oilers.

Both teams are out of playoff contention, but Markstrom turned in a fantastic performance to garner his fourth straight win. The 28-year-old has been sensational during the winning streak, allowing just four goals and providing some optimism for 2018-19. The Swedish netminder is finishing strong and worth getting in your lineup for these last few games.