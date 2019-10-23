Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Earns fourth straight win
Markstrom turned aside 31 of 33 shots in a 5-2 win over Detroit on Tuesday.
Markstrom and the Canucks trailed 2-0 through two periods in this one, with the Red Wings scoring power-play goals in the first and second periods, but rallied in the final 20 minutes. The 29-year-old Swedish goaltender has allowed two goals in each of his last five starts. Markstrom is now 4-2-0 with a splendid 2.16 GAA and .933 save percentage, combining with Thatcher Demko to form one of the best 1-2 goalie tandems in the NHL so far this season.
