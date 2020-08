Markstrom turned aside 34 of 37 shots in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blues in Game 2.

Markstrom couldn't make a one-goal lead stand in regulation, as David Perron scored the equalizer to force overtime. From there, Markstrom held the fort with a dazzling save before Bo Horvat's second goal of the game gave the Canucks the win. Through two games, Markstrom has allowed five goals on 68 shots, winning both. The Swede seems likely to start again in Sunday's Game 3.