Markstrom stopped 23 of 24 shots in Tuesday's win over the Ducks.

That's the third consecutive victory for Markstrom, who is finishing the season strong. The 28-year-old has stymied the Blackhawks, Stars and Ducks over the past week, advancing to 21-26-6 on the season with a .912 save percentage. He's had an inconsistent year overall, but Markstrom could be worth getting in your lineup for these final games while he's hot.