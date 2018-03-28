Markstrom stopped 23 of 24 shots in Tuesday's win over the Ducks.

That's the third consecutive victory for Markstrom, who is finishing the season strong. The 28-year-old has stymied the Blackhawks, Stars and Ducks over the past week, advancing to 21-26-6 on the season with a .912 save percentage. He's had an inconsistent year overall, but Markstrom could be worth getting in your lineup for these final games while he's hot.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories