Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Earns third straight win
Markstrom stopped 23 of 24 shots in Tuesday's win over the Ducks.
That's the third consecutive victory for Markstrom, who is finishing the season strong. The 28-year-old has stymied the Blackhawks, Stars and Ducks over the past week, advancing to 21-26-6 on the season with a .912 save percentage. He's had an inconsistent year overall, but Markstrom could be worth getting in your lineup for these final games while he's hot.
More News
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Defending road net Tuesday•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Records second straight win•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Gets starting nod Sunday•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Makes 39 saves to defeat Blackhawks•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: In goal Thursday•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Gives up four goals in loss•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...