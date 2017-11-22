Markstrom stopped 36 of 38 shots in Tuesday's win over the Flyers.

Markstrom really was the difference, as the Canucks chased Michal Neuvirth and got timely saves from their netminder when they needed them. The 27-year-old Swede advances to 6-7-2 on the season with a .913 save percentage. Markstrom had been struggling recently, so this was exactly the effort he needed to get things back on track. He's been up-and-down, but look for this strong performance to be a building block moving forward.