Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Earns win after injury scare
Markstrom stopped 34 of 37 shots in Saturday's 9-3 win over the Bruins.
Markstrom briefly exited the game in the first period after taking a stick to the mask, but he was able to return and missed just 1:48 of action. Thatcher Demko didn't see a shot during his brief appearance. Markstrom improved to 23-16-4 with a 2.75 GAA and a .918 save percentage in 43 starts. The Swede will likely start again Tuesday as the Canucks begin a road trip in Montreal.
