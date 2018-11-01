Markstrom allowed two goals on 26 shots in a 4-2 victory against the Blackhawks on Wednesday.

Overall, October wasn't a kind month to Markstrom, but he improved mightily in his last few games. Since Oct. 20, he is 4-1-0 and has posted a .928 save percentage with a 2.34 GAA in five games. Markstrom will have to keep this up awhile longer to get his overall numbers above average, but owners should definitely want Markstrom in the lineup given how well he's playing right now.