Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Ends three-game hot streak
Markstrom allowed five goals on 34 shots in a 5-2 loss to the Hurricanes on Wednesday.
The 28-year-old didn't come into the night on a three-game winning streak, but he did have a .945 save percentage in the last three contests before Wednesday. Despite those three games, though, Markstrom is still struggling to keep his save percentage north of .900 this month. He is 19-13-5 with a 2.84 GAA and .908 save percentage in 2018-19.
