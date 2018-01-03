Markstrom allowed one goal on seven shots in relief of Anders Nilsson in Tuesday's 5-0 loss to Anaheim.

After Anders Nilsson allowed four goals on 19 shots, Markstrom was called upon, but it was too little and too late. The Swedish netminder has suffered through his own struggles as of late (one win in his last six starts), as evidenced by his dismal 10-13-4 record, 2.79 GAA and .906 save percentage. Neither goalie can be trusted at this point, so they're probably best left for the deepest of leagues and in select spot-start situations.