Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Enters in relief
Markstrom allowed one goal on seven shots in relief of Anders Nilsson in Tuesday's 5-0 loss to Anaheim.
After Anders Nilsson allowed four goals on 19 shots, Markstrom was called upon, but it was too little and too late. The Swedish netminder has suffered through his own struggles as of late (one win in his last six starts), as evidenced by his dismal 10-13-4 record, 2.79 GAA and .906 save percentage. Neither goalie can be trusted at this point, so they're probably best left for the deepest of leagues and in select spot-start situations.
More News
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Makes 32 saves in losing cause•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Starting in goal Saturday•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Makes 30 saves in win over Chicago•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Preparing to face Blackhawks at home•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Turns in strong performance despite loss•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Gets home start against Blues•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...