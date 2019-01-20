Markstrom will draw the start against the Red Wings on Sunday, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.

Markstrom is 2-2-2 over his last six outings, allowing 17 goals on 170 shots. This comes after a terrific December where he went 8-1-0 with a 1.66 GAA and .943 save percentage. He'll need to get back to more consistent play if he wants to keep Thatcher Demko behind him on the depth chart for the rest of the season.