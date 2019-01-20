Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Facing Detroit Sunday
Markstrom will draw the start against the Red Wings on Sunday, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.
Markstrom is 2-2-2 over his last six outings, allowing 17 goals on 170 shots. This comes after a terrific December where he went 8-1-0 with a 1.66 GAA and .943 save percentage. He'll need to get back to more consistent play if he wants to keep Thatcher Demko behind him on the depth chart for the rest of the season.
More News
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Loses fourth game in five starts•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Facing Edmonton•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Tames Panthers at home•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Patrolling crease Sunday•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Falters against Coyotes•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Rocking home cage Thursday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 17
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...