Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Facing Devils on Sunday
Markstrom will start Sunday's game against the Devils, Sportsnet's Dan Murphy reports.
Markstrom is in the midst of a strong campaign, with a 2.50 GAA and .917 save percentage through 11 appearances. He gets a nice opportunity to keep rolling against a Devils club that's averaging just 2.60 goals per game.
More News
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Stops 32 in loss•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Starting in Chicago•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Yields two goals in overtime loss•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Slated to start against Blues•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Helps earn point versus Ducks•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Starting in Anaheim•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.