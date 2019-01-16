Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Facing Edmonton
Markstrom will patrol the crease in Wednesday's home game against the Oilers, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.
Markstrom was sharp in his last start Sunday against the Panthers, turning aside 23 of 24 shots en route to a convincing 5-1 victory. The Swedish backstop will look to stay dialed in and pick up his 19th win of the season in a home matchup with an Oilers team that's averaging 2.57 goals per game on the road this campaign, 21st in the NHL.
More News
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Tames Panthers at home•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Patrolling crease Sunday•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Falters against Coyotes•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Rocking home cage Thursday•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Gets piled on by Leafs•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Back at it against Buds•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...