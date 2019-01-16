Markstrom will patrol the crease in Wednesday's home game against the Oilers, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

Markstrom was sharp in his last start Sunday against the Panthers, turning aside 23 of 24 shots en route to a convincing 5-1 victory. The Swedish backstop will look to stay dialed in and pick up his 19th win of the season in a home matchup with an Oilers team that's averaging 2.57 goals per game on the road this campaign, 21st in the NHL.