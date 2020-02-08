Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Facing Flames
Markstrom will defend the home net during Saturday's clash with Calgary, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.
Markstrom hasn't been great recently, suffering back-to-back road losses to the Bruins and Wild while posting a sub-par 4.08 GAA and .899 save percentage. The 30-year-old Swede will try to bounce back at home in a matchup with a slumping Flames squad that's lost three straight games.
More News
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Doomed by early deficit•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Patrolling crease against Wild•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Bounced by Bruins•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Defending net Tuesday•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Downs Isles in OT•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Taking on Islanders•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.