Markstrom will defend the home net during Saturday's clash with Calgary, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

Markstrom hasn't been great recently, suffering back-to-back road losses to the Bruins and Wild while posting a sub-par 4.08 GAA and .899 save percentage. The 30-year-old Swede will try to bounce back at home in a matchup with a slumping Flames squad that's lost three straight games.