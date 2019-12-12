Markstrom will start between the pipes in Thursday's home game versus Carolina, NHL.com's Kevin Woodley reports.

Markstrom has struggled a bit recently, suffering back-to-back losses to the Oilers and Maple Leafs while posting a sub-par 3.07 GAA and .887 save percentage. The 29-year-old Swede will try to get back on track in a tough home matchup with a hot Hurricanes team that's won three straight games.