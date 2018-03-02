Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Facing Nashville on Friday
Markstrom will patrol the crease in Friday's home game against the Predators, Jeff Paterson of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.
Markstrom was awful in his last outing, surrendering three goals on just five shots before being yanked in the first period of Wednesday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Rangers. The Swedish netminder will look to shake off that poor performance and pick up his 18th victory of the campaign in a tough home matchup with a red-hot Predators team that's won six consecutive games.
