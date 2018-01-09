Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Facing pucks from Capitals
Markstrom will start Tuesday's game in Washington.
Markstrom is facing a tough stretch right now having lost five of his last six starts while accumulating a poor .893 save percentage and allowing two goals or more goals in each start over that stretch. The Swede will have an uphill battle waiting for him against a hot Capitals offense that has netted four goals or more in each of the last four games.
