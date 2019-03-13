Markstrom will start for the home team Wednesday night against New York, Irfaan Gaffar of Sportsnet reports.

Markstrom was pulled from his last start after allowing five goals on 16 shots in what turned out to be a 6-2 loss to Vegas. He'll be looking to bounce back Wednesday, taking on a Rangers team that has just two wins over its last 10 contests (2-3-5).