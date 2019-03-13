Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Facing Rangers on Wednesday
Markstrom will start for the home team Wednesday night against New York, Irfaan Gaffar of Sportsnet reports.
Markstrom was pulled from his last start after allowing five goals on 16 shots in what turned out to be a 6-2 loss to Vegas. He'll be looking to bounce back Wednesday, taking on a Rangers team that has just two wins over its last 10 contests (2-3-5).
More News
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Put under siege Saturday•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: In goal against Vegas•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Backstops Canucks to comeback win•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Defending home net•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: No support from teammates•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Draws start in Vegas•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...