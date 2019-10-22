Markstrom will guard the goal during Tuesday's road game against Detroit, TSN's Jeff Paterson reports.

Markstrom was fantastic in his return to action Sunday against the Rangers, stopping 38 of 40 shots en route to an impressive 3-2 road win. The Swedish backstop will look to stay dialed in while attempting to pick up his fourth win of the season in a favorable road matchup with a struggling Red Wings team that's lost four consecutive contests.