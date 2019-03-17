Markstrom's in line to start against host Dallas on Sunday, Jeff Paterson of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.

Markstrom should be eager for another chance at a win after suffering a tough-luck shootout loss to the Devils on Friday. The Swede has already reeled in a career-high 25 wins to complement serviceable ratios (2.73 GAA and .913 save percentage) through 54 starts, but he'll be facing the Stars for the first time in 2018-19. Dallas ranks 26th in the league in road scoring at 2.83 goals per game.