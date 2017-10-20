Markstrom made 16 saves on 18 shots in relief of Anders Nilsson in Thursday's loss to the Bruins.

Nilsson barely lasted 11 minutes in the game, but Markstrom was really not that much better in relief. The Canucks certainly find themselves in some goalie trouble considering Markstrom had given up eight goals in his previous two outings entering play Thursday. The 27-year-old own a .901 save percentage in five appearances and is once again dealing with consistency issues. Markstrom has some potential this season, but with the Canucks unlikely to do any major damage, he might have a hard time piling up victories.