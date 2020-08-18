Markstrom gave up three goals on 37 shots in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Blues in Game 4.
After winning the first two games of the series, Markstrom has allowed six goals on 86 shots in a pair of losses. The Swede has faced lots of pucks -- 154 in the equivalent of 13 periods during the four-game series. Markstrom will try to snap out of his slight funk in Wednesday's Game 5.
