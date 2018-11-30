Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Falls short against Vegas
Markstrom turned aside 27 of 31 shots Thursday, taking a 4-3 loss against the Golden Knights.
Special teams were the killer for Markstrom, as he was beaten on the only power play shot and shorthanded shot in the loss. Markstrom's .871 save percentage in this game simply isn't good enough, and his season numbers haven't been much better. He's got a decent matchup with Dallas on Saturday, but next week is probably not a great time to trust him with Minnesota and Nashville on the horizon.
