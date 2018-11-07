Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Falls short in Motor City
Markstrom denied 28 of 30 shots from the Red Wings on Tuesday, but Dylan Larkin put the puck past him in the shootout for a 3-2 road loss.
Markstrom surrendered the final two goals in regulation and then Larkin scored the game's lone goal in the skills competition to send Vancouver's top netminder home with his first non-regulation loss of the season. Markstrom, who had won each of his past three starts before hitting the skids in Motown, still performed quite well in this latest contest and remains in play as a No. 1 netminder in season-long leagues with the Canucks and Flames knotted up at 19 points apiece as co-leaders of the Pacific Divison.
