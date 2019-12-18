Markstrom gave up three goals on 30 shots in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Canadiens.

Adam Gaudette had the only goal for the Canucks, which wasn't enough for Markstrom to work with. Markstrom has allowed 16 goals over his last six games, going 1-5-0 in that span. He fell to 9-11-3 with a 2.70 GAA and a .915 save percentage in 23 starts this year. The Canucks haven't been very good as a team in December, making it difficult to trust Markstrom if he draws Thursday's start against the Golden Knights.