Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Falls to Canadiens
Markstrom gave up three goals on 30 shots in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Canadiens.
Adam Gaudette had the only goal for the Canucks, which wasn't enough for Markstrom to work with. Markstrom has allowed 16 goals over his last six games, going 1-5-0 in that span. He fell to 9-11-3 with a 2.70 GAA and a .915 save percentage in 23 starts this year. The Canucks haven't been very good as a team in December, making it difficult to trust Markstrom if he draws Thursday's start against the Golden Knights.
More News
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Pegged for Tuesday's tilt•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Night in Vegas ends early•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Starting back-to-back games•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Yields two goals in loss•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Taking on Sharks•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Stellar in shutout•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.