Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Falters against Coyotes
Markstrom made just 18 saves on 22 shots Thursday, absorbing a 4-3 overtime loss to Arizona.
The past two games have been ugly for Markstrom, and while five goals against Toronto is forgivable, four to Arizona is not. Markstom's save percentage simply won't get the job done long-term, and with three straight losses by the Canucks, he's not helping in that category either, A sit might be prudent against the Panthers.
More News
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Rocking home cage Thursday•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Gets piled on by Leafs•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Back at it against Buds•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Can't crack Montreal•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Seeks revenge against Habs•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Wins third straight start•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...