Markstrom made just 18 saves on 22 shots Thursday, absorbing a 4-3 overtime loss to Arizona.

The past two games have been ugly for Markstrom, and while five goals against Toronto is forgivable, four to Arizona is not. Markstom's save percentage simply won't get the job done long-term, and with three straight losses by the Canucks, he's not helping in that category either, A sit might be prudent against the Panthers.