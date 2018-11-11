Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Falters late in third
Markstrom made 34 saves in a 4-3 shootout loss to Buffalo on Saturday afternoon.
He was cruising toward a win late in the third when he allowed two goals in just 40 seconds. Markstrom's 7-3-2 record looks solid, but his 3.24 GAA and .898 save percentage make him a difficult activation in most formats.
