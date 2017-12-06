Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Finally earns first shutout
Markstrom stopped all 30 shots he faced for his first career shutout Tuesday against Carolina.
It was the first shutout in 115 starts for Markstrom, who is sporting a .917 save percentage this season. The Swedish netminder was excellent in his previous start against Toronto and carried that strong play into Tuesday evening. His 8-8-3 record is quite mediocre, but Markstrom is trending in the right direction and worth getting in your lineup for a Canucks team now on a three-game winning streak.
