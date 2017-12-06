Markstrom stopped all 30 shots he faced for his first career shutout Tuesday against Carolina.

It was the first shutout in 115 starts for Markstrom, who is sporting a .917 save percentage this season. The Swedish netminder was excellent in his previous start against Toronto and carried that strong play into Tuesday evening. His 8-8-3 record is quite mediocre, but Markstrom is trending in the right direction and worth getting in your lineup for a Canucks team now on a three-game winning streak.