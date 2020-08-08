Markstrom gave up four goals on 29 shots in a 5-4 overtime win over the Wild in Game 4.

Markstrom looked shaky throughout the game, but the Canucks' offense erased three separate deficits to force overtime, where Chris Tanev clinched the series 11 seconds in. This was Markstrom's third straight win after dropping the first game of the series. He allowed nine goals on 121 shots, a .926 save percentage. Expect the Swede to be in goal for virtually every game of the Canucks' playoff run if he stays healthy.