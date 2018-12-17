Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Five straight wins
Markstrom allowed two goals while making 20 saves during Sunday's 4-2 win over Edmonton.
Markstrom picked up his fifth victory in as many starts as he helped Vancouver take down Edmonton on Sunday. The agile goalie upped his record to 13-9-3 on the season, but has an uninspiring 3.0 goals against average and .904 save percentage.
