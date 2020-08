Markstrom won't start Game 3 between the Canucks and Golden Knights after the game was postponed, per Jesse Granger of The Athletic.

In addition, Game 3 between Philadelphia and New York is also expected to be postponed as the NHL has decided to follow the NBA's lead and not play any games Thursday. Both contests will be rescheduled -- the league figures to resume playing Friday or Saturday in conjunction with the resumption of the NBA playoffs.