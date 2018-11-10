Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Gearing up for matinee
Markstrom will protect the road net from the Sabres in Saturday's matinee.
It defies logic, but Markstrom is 7-3-1 with a 3.28 GAA and an .896 save percentage between 11 starts. At this rate, his winning percentage is bound to taper off, even though the Canucks are ranked 10th in scoring at 3.29 goals per contest. Markstrom will now face a Buffalo team that averages 3.06 goals per game -- 20th in the league.
