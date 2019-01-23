Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Get starting nod Wednesday
Markstrom will be between the pipes for Wednesday's home tilt versus Carolina, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.
Markstrom has been rolling of late, as he is 2-0-1 with a 1.62 GAA in his previous three contests. The netminder will be looking for his 20th win of the season Wednesday and needs just four more victories to match his career-high 23 from last year.
More News
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Back in win column•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Facing Detroit on Sunday•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Loses fourth game in five starts•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Facing Edmonton•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Tames Panthers at home•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Patrolling crease Sunday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 17
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...