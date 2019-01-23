Markstrom will be between the pipes for Wednesday's home tilt versus Carolina, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

Markstrom has been rolling of late, as he is 2-0-1 with a 1.62 GAA in his previous three contests. The netminder will be looking for his 20th win of the season Wednesday and needs just four more victories to match his career-high 23 from last year.