Markstrom made 35 saves against 38 shots Thursday, securing a 4-3 shootout win over Los Angeles.

Markstrom posted another quality start in the second half of every goaltender's favorite two-game road trip this season (Southern California), and unlike his effort against the punchless Ducks, his teammates didn't waste his effort against the Kings. Lest you think his sharp outings are because of the (lack of) quality of his opposition, he also made 44 saves against the Flames' powerful offense last week. He's playing quality hockey between the pipes right now.