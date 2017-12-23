Markstrom was designated as Saturday's home starter against the Blues, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

The Swede has coughed up five goals in three of the past four games with just one win over that span. St. Louis is a formidable opponent, but the Notes have dropped three straight games and Markstrom seems to be catching them at a good time with two-way notable Jaden Schwartz (ankle) out until late January. Still, we don't feel confident recommending Markstrom while he's as cold as the ice he plays on.