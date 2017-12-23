Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Gets home start against Blues
Markstrom was designated as Saturday's home starter against the Blues, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.
The Swede has coughed up five goals in three of the past four games with just one win over that span. St. Louis is a formidable opponent, but the Notes have dropped three straight games and Markstrom seems to be catching them at a good time with two-way notable Jaden Schwartz (ankle) out until late January. Still, we don't feel confident recommending Markstrom while he's as cold as the ice he plays on.
More News
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Gives up five again•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Defending cage Thursday•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Yanked in ugly loss•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Designated starter Sunday•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Picks up overtime win•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Tending twine Friday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...