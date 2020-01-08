Markstrom gave up six goals on 21 shots before being replaced by Thatcher Demko late in the second period during Tuesday's 9-2 loss to the Lightning.

The 29-year-old actually kept Tampa off the scoreboard entirely in the first period, but the floodgates opened in the second and the Lightning scored three times in less than a minute to chase Markstrom from the game. The disastrous performance ended his personal six-game winning streak, but the wins didn't really reflect his inconsistent play of late -- since the beginning of December, Markstrom's 7-6-0 with a 2.99 GAA and .915 save percentage.