Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Gets hook against Bolts
Markstrom gave up six goals on 21 shots before being replaced by Thatcher Demko late in the second period during Tuesday's 9-2 loss to the Lightning.
The 29-year-old actually kept Tampa off the scoreboard entirely in the first period, but the floodgates opened in the second and the Lightning scored three times in less than a minute to chase Markstrom from the game. The disastrous performance ended his personal six-game winning streak, but the wins didn't really reflect his inconsistent play of late -- since the beginning of December, Markstrom's 7-6-0 with a 2.99 GAA and .915 save percentage.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.