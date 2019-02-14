Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Gets no help in return
Markstrom (lower body) stopped 21 of 22 shots, but still suffered the 1-0 loss against the Ducks on Wednesday.
This match was a battle between two bottom-10 offenses in the league, and the scoreline showed it. Markstrom is unlucky to fall to 21-16-6 with a 2.77 GAA and .911 save percentage this season. The newly-acquired Marek Mazanec will likely face the Kings on Thursday, but Markstrom should be good to go for Saturday's tilt with the Sharks.
More News
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Gets starting nod•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Out versus Sharks•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Impressive win over Flames•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Starting seventh straight game•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Loses again on road•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: In the crease Thursday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...