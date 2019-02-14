Markstrom (lower body) stopped 21 of 22 shots, but still suffered the 1-0 loss against the Ducks on Wednesday.

This match was a battle between two bottom-10 offenses in the league, and the scoreline showed it. Markstrom is unlucky to fall to 21-16-6 with a 2.77 GAA and .911 save percentage this season. The newly-acquired Marek Mazanec will likely face the Kings on Thursday, but Markstrom should be good to go for Saturday's tilt with the Sharks.