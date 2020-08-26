Markstorm will start Tuesday's Game 2 matchup against the Golden Knights, Thomas Drance of The Athletic Vancouver reports.

Markstrom will head back to the cage after a rough showing in Game 1, getting pulled after allowing five goals on 34 shots in the 5-0 rout. Excluding Sunday's matchup, however, the Swede has been solid in the bubble going 7-3-0 along with a 2.44 GAA and .929 save percentage. The Golden Knights are big -210 favorites for the game, so it's a bit hard to justify playing Markstrom in DFS formats.