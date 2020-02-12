Markstrom will defend the home net Wednesday versus the Blackhawks, Farhan Lalji of TSN reports.

Markstrom is coming off a bounce-back performance versus the Predators on Monday, when he set aside 36 of 38 shots to pick up his 21st victory of the campaign. He will aim to extend that success into Wednesday's outing versus a Chicago squad managing 2.96 goals per game on the road.