Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Gets nod Wednesday
Markstrom will defend the home net Wednesday versus the Blackhawks, Farhan Lalji of TSN reports.
Markstrom is coming off a bounce-back performance versus the Predators on Monday, when he set aside 36 of 38 shots to pick up his 21st victory of the campaign. He will aim to extend that success into Wednesday's outing versus a Chicago squad managing 2.96 goals per game on the road.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.