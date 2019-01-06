Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Gets piled on by Leafs
Markstrom stopped 29 of 34 shots in Saturday's 5-0 loss to the Maple Leafs.
It's the first time since late November the 28-year-old has coughed up more than three goals in a start, and Markstrom had posted an exceptional 1.82 GAA and .938 save percentage in 11 outings during that hot streak. One rough road game against a dangerous opponent doesn't necessarily mean he's gone cold, but Markstrom can't afford many off nights with the Canucks looking for excuses to see what top prospect Thatcher Demko is made of.
More News
